Woman survives car going off cliff in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman survived after her car plunged off a cliff and landed onto a beach on Christmas morning.

Pictures from the fire department show the car flipped over on the beach.

Fire officials first reported the incident around 9 a.m. on Twitter, saying the car went over the cliff and was on the beach.

The woman was rescued and taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

It is unclear what caused the car to go over the cliff.

UPDATE- ONLY ONE VICTIM FEMALE ADULT RESCUED BEING TAKEN OFF BEACH NOW BY CLIFF RESCUE 34 -- WE WILL NOT BE USING THE HELICOPTER https://t.co/fvSFR6vJkl pic.twitter.com/qEbzTDjk1O — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 25, 2020

