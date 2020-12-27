Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 1,924 tests, 110 positive, 2 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.9% Sunday. 110 tests were positive out of 1,924. There were 2 new deaths (1,266 total). There have been 12,990 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota (+11,903 since yesterday) of 21,000 doses delivered. 106 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 17 ICU beds occupied. 2,023 cases remain active.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,924 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,297,390 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

110 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

110 – PCR Tests | 26 antigen tests 91,466 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.90% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,023 - Total Active Cases

-306 Individuals from yesterday

328 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

88,177 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

106 – Currently Hospitalized

-5 - Individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths since yesterday*** (1,266 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 2

· Bowman County – 1

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 18

· Cass County – 38

· Dickey County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 7

· LaMoure County - 2

· Logan County – 1

· McKenzie County – 1

· Morton County – 3

· Ramsey County – 3

· Ransom County - 4

· Richland County - 1

· Rolette County – 5

· Sioux County - 3

· Stark County – 2

· Stutsman County – 3

· Towner County – 1

· Traill County - 2

· Ward County – 7

· Williams County - 4

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

