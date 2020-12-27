STEM activities resume at the Gateway to Science Center in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time since the summer, the Gateway to Science Center re-opened the STEM activities program and young students are already taking notice.

5-year-old Callen comes to the science center almost every week with his mom to play his favorite car velocity game. The STEM program is geared towards aspiring engineers, something Callen’s mother said could be his future career.

“He’s been building it doesn’t matter whether it’s Legos or blocks or whatever else he just loves building. He loves putting things together and making things and it’s just in his blood,” said Stephanie Bohan.

Callen played with the cars for more than two hours Saturday. He’s looking forward to new exhibits at the new Gateway to Science Center. That building is set to open sometime in 2021.

