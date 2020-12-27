Advertisement

STEM activities resume at the Gateway to Science Center in Bismarck

STEM program at Gateway to Science Center
STEM program at Gateway to Science Center(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time since the summer, the Gateway to Science Center re-opened the STEM activities program and young students are already taking notice.

5-year-old Callen comes to the science center almost every week with his mom to play his favorite car velocity game. The STEM program is geared towards aspiring engineers, something Callen’s mother said could be his future career.

“He’s been building it doesn’t matter whether it’s Legos or blocks or whatever else he just loves building. He loves putting things together and making things and it’s just in his blood,” said Stephanie Bohan.

Callen played with the cars for more than two hours Saturday. He’s looking forward to new exhibits at the new Gateway to Science Center. That building is set to open sometime in 2021.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday: 3,219 tests; 133 positive (4.5%); 4 new deaths. 12,990 total vaccines have been administered to date (+1087 since December 24th).
Minot bookstore
Stolen merchandise returned to Minot bookstore
North Dakota soldier surprised
Bismarck church surprises deployed solider with family
Actor Tom Selleck left restaurant servers a tip of $2,020, honoring his co-star Donnie...
Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Latest News

North Dakota Outdoors
North Dakota Game and Fish look back at 2020
ND Outdoors year in review
North Dakota Outdoors Year In Review
Data from Washoe Co. shows influenza like illness (ILI) are currently low this season.
More people in Minot are getting their flu shot
Doctors office
COVID cases keep dropping as vaccine rolls out