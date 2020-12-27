North Dakota natives Tigirlily recount Christmas morning explosion in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFYR) - No arrests have been made yet in that explosion that shook downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. Investigators are checking on hundreds of tips and leads.

North Dakota natives Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh now live in Nashville.

The sisters, better known as the singing-duo Tigirlily, woke to the news of the bombing on Christmas morning.

They are AT&T customers, and have been without cell service since then, so they’ve been unable to post to social media and let fans know they are okay. Sunday, they found a Wi-Fi signal in a McDonald’s parking lot and from their car, via Zoom, shared with Your News Leader the events of Christmas morning.

“Thankfully, we were in Spring Hill, Tennessee where our parents live, so we were about 45 minutes from where it all took place,” recalled Kendra. “But our house in Nashville is only a few miles from where the bombing happened. We play in downtown Nashville all the time, at least once a week. It’s crazy to think if it had been another day, another time how different things could have been.”

“We are down there all the time,” added Krista.

The sisters say it has been a rough year for Nashville: tornadoes hit the city in March, just a mile from where they live. Then COVID put a stop to concerts and performances, and now this bombing.

But they say, the year has given them time to write new music and reflect on who they want to be as artists. They add, that when concerts pick back up, they will be ready to take the stage again.

