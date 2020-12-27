Advertisement

More people in Minot are getting their flu shot

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:59 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – With much of the focus this year centered on the coronavirus pandemic, many people are trying their best to be healthy. This has prompted a rise in people getting their flu shots in the Magic City.

Leadership with First District Health Unit said they have noted seeing a lot more people getting the influenza vaccine.

They have seen increases within the school systems and in the overall public.

The provider said that getting the flu shot not only protects you from getting the flu, it also makes it easier to treat you when you start to feel under the weather.

“Get the flu shot so when you have symptoms, you know it’s not the flu because you have been protected against that. So, it’s more likely to be COVID. People have been really good at trying to listen and make the best health decisions they can,” said Danell Eklund, FDHU Nursing Coordinator.

To schedule your flu shot appointment you can visit the First District website for more information. The public health unit is currently not taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

