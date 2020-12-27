Doctors question how long vaccine protection will last

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doctors say the COVID vaccine is helpful in fending off the virus.

However, they say no one is quite certain on exactly how long protection from these vaccines last.

Experts say the expectation for the vaccine is it should have an immunizing effect that will last longer than a natural infection.

But as of now, they’re only hopeful, not certain.

“We’re not going to find out the answer to that until we have more time to observe what’s going on,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

They say it’s possible the vaccine won’t last forever. Or, there’s a chance it will only last a few months to a few years.

They say this means there’s a chance we’ll have to get re-vaccinated.

