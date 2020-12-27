Advertisement

Doctors question how long vaccine protection will last

Vaccine
Vaccine(CNN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doctors say the COVID vaccine is helpful in fending off the virus.

However, they say no one is quite certain on exactly how long protection from these vaccines last.

Experts say the expectation for the vaccine is it should have an immunizing effect that will last longer than a natural infection.

But as of now, they’re only hopeful, not certain.

“We’re not going to find out the answer to that until we have more time to observe what’s going on,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

They say it’s possible the vaccine won’t last forever. Or, there’s a chance it will only last a few months to a few years.

They say this means there’s a chance we’ll have to get re-vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday: 3,219 tests; 133 positive (4.5%); 4 new deaths. 12,990 total vaccines have been administered to date (+1087 since December 24th).
Abandoned vehicles
Abandoned auto funds available in North Dakota
Minot bookstore
Stolen merchandise returned to Minot bookstore
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Christmas Blizzard
Christmas Blizzard

Latest News

The singing-duo Tigirlily woke to the news of the bombing on Christmas morning.
North Dakota natives Tigirlily recount Christmas morning explosion in Nashville
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 1,924 tests, 110 positive, 2 deaths
Minot will join Bismarck and Fargo in offering rapid COVID-19 testing to the public, starting...
City of Minot to offer rapid COVID-19 testing starting Monday
Evening weather 12-26-2020
Evening weather 12-26-2020