COVID cases keep dropping as vaccine rolls out

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The active case count for COVID-19 is down to levels before this recent spike, and so has the rolling positive rate.

This, in turn, is bringing down hospitalizations.

Over the past six weeks, the number of North Dakotans in the hospital with COVID-19 has dropped by more than 200 cases.

However, the number of beds available still hovers slightly above 10-percent.

So as the vaccine is being deployed, health care workers are still feeling the pressure.

“No, this isn’t gonna cure COVID. This isn’t gonna solve the problem. But I think this is a very important step at us getting the upper hand, slowing the transmission so that we can bring those numbers down and relieve some of the stress on our society, on our economy. This is a major step towards getting back to real life,” CHI St. Alexius physician Laura Archuleta said.

Hospitalizations are still predominantly for ages 60 and up, which makes up about 70% of all hospitalizations in the state.

Health care leaders are urging families to be cautious and considerate when visiting their loved ones this holiday season.

