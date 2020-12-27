City of Minot to offer rapid COVID-19 testing starting Monday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot will begin offering BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen screening to the general public, starting Monday, Dec. 28, the city announced Saturday night.

The city will partner with the state and the North Dakota National Guard to provide the testing.

A spokesperson for the city said the testing is free of charge, and those taking the test will not have to provide proof of health insurance.

The tests will be self-administered at Minot Fire Station #1 at 2111 10th Street SW, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The city said results should be available in roughly 15 minutes.

Those who want to be tested are advised to pre-register online at: https://testreg.nd.gov/

Those who are testing should enter from the west on 20th Avenue SW before turning on to 10th Street SW, to avoid traffic jams.

Minot joins Bismarck and Fargo in offering widespread rapid testing to their communities.

