Saturday: 3,219 tests; 133 positive (4.5%); 4 new deaths. 12,990 total vaccines have been administered to date (+1087 since December 24th).

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.5% Saturday. 133 tests were positive out of 3,219. There were 4 new deaths (1,264 total). There have been 12,990 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota (+1,087 since December 24) of 21,000 doses delivered. 111 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 21 ICU beds occupied. 2,329 cases remain active.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,219 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,295,611 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

133 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

130 – PCR Tests | 3 antigen tests91,355 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,329 - Total Active Cases

+8 Individuals from Thursday

73 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

87,762 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

111 – Currently Hospitalized

-11 - Individuals from Thursday

4 – New Deaths since Thursday*** (1,264 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 40s from Williams County.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 3

· Benson County – 2

· Bottineau County – 1

· Bowman County - 2

· Burleigh County - 13

· Cass County – 27

· Dickey County – 1

· Emmons County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 8

· Hettinger County – 1

· Logan County – 2

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County – 1

· McLean County - 1

· Mercer County - 3

· Morton County – 7

· Mountrail County – 1

· Oliver County - 2

· Ramsey County – 7

· Richland County - 4

· Rolette County – 11

· Stark County – 6

· Steele County - 2

· Stutsman County – 3

· Towner County – 1

· Traill County - 1

· Walsh County - 1

· Ward County – 7

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County - 11

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

