Huff Hills Ski Area opens for the season thanks to ‘round-the-clock’ snow making crews

Huff Hills season opener
Huff Hills season opener(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There hasn’t been much snow yet this winter and the temperatures have been warmer than average in the Bismarck-Mandan area, still, Huff Hills Ski Area officially opened Saturday.

About 99 percent of the snow is man-made snow. Only Bunny Hill and the intermediate blue lift are open. The late opening day doesn’t mean the season will be shorter.

”With the improved snow making technology, I think this is a testament to that, you look around and there’s no [real] snow anywhere. These guys have been taking advantage of every opportunity they can,” said mountain operations manager, Andrew Beck.

Beck added that with a little more snow and cooler temperatures, Huff Hills should be fully operational.

In 2018, Huff Hills stayed open until mid-April. That’s the latest they’ve ever stayed open.

