Christmas Blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nobody wants to have a blizzard on Christmas, but on this Christmas day we are going to hear from the Blizzard. They are the girls hockey team from Bismarck and we asked members of the team about the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas past.

Christmas is a special time of the year, especially for kids and when Blizzard head coach Tim Meyer was young there was one thing on his wish list every year.

Tim Meyer, “I was the kid that wanted a new hockey stick you know I wanted a new hockey stick I wanted a new pair of skates something like that those were the things that I knew I would be able to use them and every kid kind of goes to the sporting goods store and takes a look at all the new stuff that’s in there and you want to have the newest and the most expensive gift you can get you know so I think I kind of fell into that category.”

A lot of holiday traditions involve food. Cameron Schmidt loves home cooking especially her Grandmother’s dessert.

Cameron Schmidt, “My favorite Christmas tradition, well actually it’s all four holidays but mostly Christmas my Grandma has this really good Banana cream pie recipe and whipped cream and I love eating it and I basically eat the whole pie, haha.”

Christmas is always a time to be thankful for what we have. Schmidt says she will be counting her blessings even more this year.

Schmidt, “Yes I feel like people appreciate the little things more often now because when COVID took everything away from us and we had to stay home we didn’t get to do the things that we probably took for granted and now I feel like people are going to cherish those moments more spending time with their family and the little things.”

The Blizzard have won the last six state hockey championships.

