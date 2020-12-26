Abandoned auto funds available in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. – Money is available to all levels of government in North Dakota to help recycle scrap metal and abandoned cars from the Department of Environmental Quality.

The Abandoned Auto Fund can be applied for by any government agency. Lawmakers made $250,000 available this biennium, with $100,000 left to be used by June.

“Especially for our smaller towns they’re able to get a lot of that scrap metal or abandoned vehicles cleaned up instead of just having it sit on some abandoned lot or they’ve collected them and now how do they get rid of them. That way they also dispose of them properly,” said Diana Trussell, Solid Waste Program Manager.

