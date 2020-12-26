Advertisement

Abandoned auto funds available in North Dakota

Abandoned vehicles
Abandoned vehicles(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Money is available to all levels of government in North Dakota to help recycle scrap metal and abandoned cars from the Department of Environmental Quality.

The Abandoned Auto Fund can be applied for by any government agency. Lawmakers made $250,000 available this biennium, with $100,000 left to be used by June.

“Especially for our smaller towns they’re able to get a lot of that scrap metal or abandoned vehicles cleaned up instead of just having it sit on some abandoned lot or they’ve collected them and now how do they get rid of them. That way they also dispose of them properly,” said Diana Trussell, Solid Waste Program Manager.

Check here for more information.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot bookstore
Stolen merchandise returned to Minot bookstore
North Dakota soldier surprised
Bismarck church surprises deployed solider with family
Saturday: 3,219 tests; 133 positive (4.5%); 4 new deaths. 12,990 total vaccines have been administered to date (+1087 since December 24th).
Actor Tom Selleck left restaurant servers a tip of $2,020, honoring his co-star Donnie...
Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Why you need two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Christmas Blizzard
Christmas Blizzard
Saturday: 3,219 tests; 133 positive (4.5%); 4 new deaths. 12,990 total vaccines have been administered to date (+1087 since December 24th).
Griswald Car Replica
Family drives replica ‘Griswald’ car through Virginia to spread Christmas joy