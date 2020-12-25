Trinity Homes brings taste of Christmas to residents despite pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – With Christmas just hours away, residents at Trinity Homes are getting into the holiday spirit, despite this year being far from great for the elderly population.

Nutritional staff at the long-term care facility asked residents this year about some of their favorite homemade Christmas recipes.

The staff wanted to bring as much of the taste of home as they could to the residents to help bring them some holiday cheer and comfort.

Many asked for Christmas cookies, cream peas, and duchess potatoes.

The director of nutritional services explains why this is important for residents.

“It actually feels excellent because it gets them more in the holiday spirit and making them feel comfortable because this is their home,” said Lori Naze, Director of Nutrition Services at Trinity Homes.

The activities director explained that they are very excited for Christmas this year and are doing everything they can to help residents feel a sense of normal.

“We plan to have a get together on Christmas Eve and open gifts. Of course, we will be socially distant, less than 10 people. For those who do not come out, we plan on going to their rooms and have individual gift openings,” said Wanda Maixner, Director of Activities at Trinity Homes.

On Christmas day, Santa will stop by the facility and hand out gifts and treats. Every resident will have at least one gift to open. The facility has seen large amounts of community support.. They have received letters and gifts for their residents this holiday season.

