Stolen merchandise returned to Minot bookstore

Minot bookstore
Minot bookstore(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot bookstore owner got an early Christmas present this year when Minot Police returned merchandise that was stolen only days earlier.

Last Monday Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys and Books owner Deb Peery reported roughly $300 worth of items stolen.

Most of those items were recovered and returned by law enforcement only two days later.

Peery said after the story was put on Facebook and local news, people began to call the police with information that led to finding the stolen goods.

“I know that the community really stepped up quite a bit. The community was contacting the police department with leads, and they were wonderful, and I think the police acknowledged help from the community too,” said Peery.

Peery said she is overjoyed to have back the items.

She thanked the Minot PD and the community for their work to find the suspect and merchandise.

