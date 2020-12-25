Advertisement

President-elect Biden wishes ‘happiness and health’ to all in Christmas message

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden shared a video Christmas morning, wishing all Americans “peace, joy, health and happiness this season.”

Joe Biden acknowledged that it has been “a very difficult year” for many people and urged Americans to care for one another.

“We’re reminded we’re on this Earth to care for one another, to give what we can, and to be a source of help and hope to friend and stranger alike,” he said.

Jill Biden expressed sympathy for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones this holiday season.

She also thanked frontline and essential workers for their work during the pandemic, and researchers and scientists for their efforts in finding a vaccine.

The Bidens said they have limited their family holiday celebration and urged Americans to do the same.

They expressed hope that next holiday season Americans will be able to reunite and celebrate with a newfound appreciation.

“Even as our celebrations are dimmed, we know that this won’t be forever and brighter days are coming soon,” Jill Biden said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday: 2.7% daily rate; 7,665 tests, 226 positive, 17 deaths
North Dakota soldier surprised
Bismarck church surprises deployed solider with family
Rep. Kelly Armstrong
Rep. Armstrong responds to Democrats’ $2,000 stimulus check attempt
Turtle Mountain Community College
Turtle Mountain Community College reacts to $8 million donation from Mackenzie Scott
Minot Police arrested a man on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a...
Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing

Latest News

An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Police: Suspicious blast wounds 3 in Nashville on Christmas
firefighters shop for toys
Bismarck firefighters shop for hospitalized children on Christmas
Minot Community Meal
Annual Minot Community Meal moves to delivery amid COVID-19
Minot bookstore
Stolen merchandise returned to Minot bookstore