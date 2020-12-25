Advertisement

Family drives replica ‘Griswald’ car through Virginia to spread Christmas joy

By WDBJ7
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drawing inspiration from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” Benjamin Redd bought a 1978 Dodge Aspen and had a vision.

“I told my wife and daughter we are going to take the wagon and we are going to be the Griswalds and that’s where we went wild from that point on,” said Redd.

From the wood grain to the Christmas tree and lights, Redd and his family went all in.

“People are amazed, saying, ‘how do you get the lights to work?’ I said, oh, we got all kinds of things rigged up in there,” said Redd.

The Redds have been driving the car through Martinsville nearly every night leading up to Christmas.

“It’s all about fun, some people look with smiles and some look like we lost our minds, but that’s a part of life; we want to make everybody happy,” said Redd.

It took a couple days to bring everything together, but for Benjamin and his family, it was worth all the work.

“Knowing that we can spread joy to someone else is a great feeling. Everything that the world is going through right now, we need a little joy, laughter and peace, so it’s good to see people smiling,” said his wife and daughter, Sophia and Tarongular Redd.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday: 2.7% daily rate; 7,665 tests, 226 positive, 17 deaths
North Dakota soldier surprised
Bismarck church surprises deployed solider with family
Rep. Kelly Armstrong
Rep. Armstrong responds to Democrats’ $2,000 stimulus check attempt
Minot Police arrested a man on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a...
Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing
Turtle Mountain Community College
Turtle Mountain Community College reacts to $8 million donation from Mackenzie Scott

Latest News

firefighters shop for toys
Bismarck firefighters shop for hospitalized children on Christmas
Minot Community Meal
Annual Minot Community Meal moves to delivery amid COVID-19
Minot bookstore
Stolen merchandise returned to Minot bookstore
Photo credit: University of North Dakota
Against the trends