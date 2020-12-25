Advertisement

Chicken coop catches fire in Minot, no chickens lost

Chicken coop fire
Chicken coop fire(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A chicken coop in southeast Minot was fully engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon, though fortunately the chickens had been let out prior to the fire, and none were lost.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of 72nd Street SE around 3 p.m.

A heater in the coop is believed to be the cause.

Minot Rural Fire and the Ward County Sheriff’s Office responded.

