Chicken coop catches fire in Minot, no chickens lost

MINOT, N.D. – A chicken coop in southeast Minot was fully engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon, though fortunately the chickens had been let out prior to the fire, and none were lost.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of 72nd Street SE around 3 p.m.

A heater in the coop is believed to be the cause.

Minot Rural Fire and the Ward County Sheriff’s Office responded.

