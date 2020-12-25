Advertisement

Bismarck firefighters shop for hospitalized children on Christmas

firefighters shop for toys
firefighters shop for toys(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, Bismarck Firefighters deliver toys for child who are hospitalized over Christmas.

Due to coronavirus concerns, firefighters aren’t able to hand-deliver the toys this year, but will still fill their stockings with presents.

On Tuesday, firefighters shopped through the Target toy isle for dozens of children who will receive gifts on Christmas.

The toys we’re dropped off at the hospital and delivered by staff members.

“If we can help children and families that are struggling during the holidays, that is what we are here for; Especially when you add on COVID, it’s is additional need that is out there, and we are happy to be able to supplanting that,” said Luke Teagle, Captain at the Bismarck Fire Department.

The toys we’re delivered to the pediatric wards at Sanford and CHI St. Alexuis.

