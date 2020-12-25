Bismarck church surprises deployed solider with family

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Baptist Church surprised a soldier deployed in North Dakota on Christmas Eve, by flying his wife and 8-month-old baby into town.

Air Force First Lieutenant, Jake Roiger, is a military nurse who was deployed to North Dakota to work full-time in various departments at St. Alexius CHI.

1Lt. Roiger left his station in Norfolk, Virginia, leaving behind his wife, Richelle, and 8-month-old son, Russell.

Lead Pastor, Bryan Hochhalter, says 1Lt. Roiger began attending the Bismarck Baptist Church and was embraced by all the members.

Together, members of the church raised money to fly Richelle and Russell to Bismarck, so 1Lt. Roiger could spend Christmas with his family.

