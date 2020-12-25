Advertisement

Bismarck church surprises deployed solider with family

North Dakota soldier surprised
North Dakota soldier surprised(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Baptist Church surprised a soldier deployed in North Dakota on Christmas Eve, by flying his wife and 8-month-old baby into town.

Air Force First Lieutenant, Jake Roiger, is a military nurse who was deployed to North Dakota to work full-time in various departments at St. Alexius CHI.

1Lt. Roiger left his station in Norfolk, Virginia, leaving behind his wife, Richelle, and 8-month-old son, Russell.

Lead Pastor, Bryan Hochhalter, says 1Lt. Roiger began attending the Bismarck Baptist Church and was embraced by all the members.

Together, members of the church raised money to fly Richelle and Russell to Bismarck, so 1Lt. Roiger could spend Christmas with his family.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police arrested a man on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a...
Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing
Jordyn Red Stone
UPDATE: Bismarck police find missing 9-year-old
More than one thousand customers reported power outages in North Bismarck Wednesday morning.
Bismarck outage knocks out power for 1,200 customers
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 5.6% daily rate; 3,713 tests, 279 positive, 5 deaths
Wailyn Almonte
Bismarck man accused of two hit-and runs within five minutes

Latest News

mail order prescriptions
Research finds mail order prescriptions are exposed to unsafe temperatures
Airline travel
Airports slowly returning to normal numbers with help from stimulus to come
Image courtesy: Minot Alliance of Non Profits
Minot-area non-profits seek assistance amid fundraising cancellations
Bottineau Winter Park
Bottineau Winter Park opens later than usual