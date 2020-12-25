Annual Minot Community Meal moves to delivery amid COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. – The annual Minot Community Meal was done by delivery this year due to COVID-19.

Volunteers delivered about 300 meals to individuals who could not leave their homes or preferred not to leave their homes for health reasons on Christmas day.

The meals were prepared by the Grand Hotel, which normally hosts the meal.

Jessica Ackerman, a meal volunteer, said the day would not have been possible without the contributions from the individuals and local organizations.

“This truly is a community effort even though we can’t come together as a community like we have the last few years,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman also said that safety protocols were followed in making and delivering the meals.

