Against the trends

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While many college students returned - or remained - home for the holidays, not nearly as many had to make that trip.

According to the Institute of International Education, international college student enrollment dropped by 16% from fall 2019 to fall 2020.

For first-year international students, the drop was 43%.

However, the University of North Dakota saw the opposite effect. Their international student enrollment increased by 2.5% over the same time period.

Administrators credit an already robust online presence to keep and attract students.

“I have to say, we were really nicely positioned because we do so much online, but it was still a step for us. It was a huge growth, but it really helped having the expertise that we have.,” said Interim Provost Debbie Storrs.

In recent years, UND and other North Dakota universities expanded their offerings of open educational resources, which give students free access to a plethora of online educational resources.

Many of these efforts were led by student leadership.

