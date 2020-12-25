Advertisement

Against the trends

Photo credit: University of North Dakota
Photo credit: University of North Dakota(University of North Dakota)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While many college students returned - or remained - home for the holidays, not nearly as many had to make that trip.

According to the Institute of International Education, international college student enrollment dropped by 16% from fall 2019 to fall 2020.

For first-year international students, the drop was 43%.

However, the University of North Dakota saw the opposite effect. Their international student enrollment increased by 2.5% over the same time period.

Administrators credit an already robust online presence to keep and attract students.

“I have to say, we were really nicely positioned because we do so much online, but it was still a step for us. It was a huge growth, but it really helped having the expertise that we have.,” said Interim Provost Debbie Storrs.

In recent years, UND and other North Dakota universities expanded their offerings of open educational resources, which give students free access to a plethora of online educational resources.

Many of these efforts were led by student leadership.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday: 2.7% daily rate; 7,665 tests, 226 positive, 17 deaths
North Dakota soldier surprised
Bismarck church surprises deployed solider with family
Rep. Kelly Armstrong
Rep. Armstrong responds to Democrats’ $2,000 stimulus check attempt
Turtle Mountain Community College
Turtle Mountain Community College reacts to $8 million donation from Mackenzie Scott
Minot Police arrested a man on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a...
Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing

Latest News

firefighters shop for toys
Bismarck firefighters shop for hospitalized children on Christmas
Minot Community Meal
Annual Minot Community Meal moves to delivery amid COVID-19
Minot bookstore
Stolen merchandise returned to Minot bookstore
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75