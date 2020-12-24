Upper Missouri District Health receives COVID-19 vaccine

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Upper Missouri District Health Unit administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

The Moderna vaccine was given to Emergency Medical Services and UMDHU Staff directly involved with COVID-19 testing.

UMDHU Health Officer Dr. Joseph Adducci was one of the first to get vaccinated due to his assistance with testing.

The first shipment to the health unit contained 100 doses of the vaccine to be distributed across their four county region.

