Advertisement

Upper Missouri District Health receives COVID-19 vaccine

Upper Missouri District Health
Upper Missouri District Health(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Upper Missouri District Health Unit administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

The Moderna vaccine was given to Emergency Medical Services and UMDHU Staff directly involved with COVID-19 testing.

UMDHU Health Officer Dr. Joseph Adducci was one of the first to get vaccinated due to his assistance with testing.

The first shipment to the health unit contained 100 doses of the vaccine to be distributed across their four county region.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police arrested a man on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a...
Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing
Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 6.6% daily rate; 4,242 tests, 349 positive, 5 deaths
More than one thousand customers reported power outages in North Bismarck Wednesday morning.
Bismarck outage knocks out power for 1,200 customers
Wailyn Almonte
Bismarck man accused of two hit-and runs within five minutes

Latest News

Source: AP
New Town man charged with inappropriately touching minor
Rural communities get COVID vaccine shipment
Rural communities getting first vaccine shipments
Minot Homicides
Minot sees sharp increase in murders in 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine Shot
First District Health Unit healthcare workers receive Moderna vaccine
Shawnee Krall
Suspect charged in death of missing Minot woman held on $2 million bond