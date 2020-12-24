Turtle Mountain Community College reacts to $8 million donation from Mackenzie Scott

BELCOURT, N.D. - $8 million—that’s how much the Turtle Mountain Community College received as part of a massive philanthropic effort.

Mackenzie Scott announced she has been giving away $4.1 billion to organizations, including $1.68 billion to non-profits, universities, and other development groups.

College President Donna Brown said she received a call from Scott’s people, who asked her a series of questions and then informed her the college would be receiving the money.

Brown said it will benefit their efforts to put tribal members at the forefront of their communities.

“We want our own tribal people to be able to be in the top positions in our schools, and our hospitals, and our businesses, and all those kind of places,” said Brown. They haven’t decided just yet how to use the money but one big option is the college’s long term development plan.

Wesley Davis, the facilities manager at the college, said it affords them the chance to invest in educating students on native languages and focusing on culture rather than the bottom line.

“We’re so burdened by budgeting and trying to prosper with the limited funds that we have, and then you get a blessing like this from Ms. Scott. And it’s huge because now we can be creative. Now we can really invest our time and effort into creating a foundation to pursue those things without having to have a constant flow of red tape,” said Davis. Scott donated to more than 380 organizations across the country.

