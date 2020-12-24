Thursday: 2.7% daily rate; 7,665 tests, 226 positive, 17 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.7% Thursday. 226 tests were positive out of 7,665. There were 17 new deaths (1,260 total). There have been 11,903 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota (+3,440 since yesterday) of 21,000 doses delivered. 122 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 21 ICU beds occupied. 2,321 cases remain active.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,665 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,285,111 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

226 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

188 – PCR Tests | 38 antigen tests90,948 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

2.71% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,321 - Total Active Cases

-68 Individuals from Yesterday

276 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (262 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

87,367 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

122 – Currently Hospitalized

+4 - Individuals from yesterday

17 – New Deaths*** (1,260 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 60s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 80s from Stark County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 2

· Benson County – 3

· Bottineau County – 3

· Burleigh County - 31

· Cass County – 37

· Dickey County – 4

· Divide County – 1

· Dunn County - 1

· Eddy County – 2

· Foster County – 3

· Grand Forks County – 9

· Griggs County – 1

· Hettinger County – 1

· Kidder County - 1

· LaMoure County – 2

· Logan County - 2

· McHenry County – 1

· McKenzie County – 1

· McLean County - 1

· Mercer County - 7

· Morton County – 8

· Mountrail County - 2

· Nelson County – 1

· Pierce County – 5

· Ramsey County – 12

· Ransom County - 6

· Richland County - 5

· Rolette County – 20

· Sioux County - 6

· Stark County – 6

· Steele County - 2

· Stutsman County – 20

· Towner County - 3

· Walsh County - 8

· Ward County – 8

· Williams County - 1

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.