Sports Spotlight: Barryhill & Baker

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Legacy Sabers are led by their two seniors, Ari Berryhill and Jaiden Baker.

“Anytime you come back to a season and you have two all WDA senior guards coming back that are the caliber of Ari and Jaiden you just know you are going to be in every game those girls are just so good that their talent alone is going to keep them in it,” said Legacy Head Coach Jim Petrik.

Berryhill has been playing varsity since her freshman season. When her high school career is over, she will be all over the Sabers record books.

“When it’s all said and done, she’ll probably hold a few records for us here at Legacy. I’m assuming she’ll be the points leader, probably the assists leader could be up there in rebounds, too. I’m not sure about that one but I just know she’s the only kid in Legacy history that has played four years of varsity basketball,” said Petrik.

Baker came into the Legacy program last season.

“She’s the most athletic kid I have coached in 15 years. She can just do so many things that other kids can’t do. Just her athleticism alone can create so many mismatches for us, which is great to have, and I can’t say enough about her personality and her attitude. She has battled through a lot of adversity through her life 4.0 student in the classroom. She’s a great role model for Legacy basketball,” said Petrik.

Berryhill and Baker were teammates long before last year.

“Me and Ari have been playing together since fourth or fifth grade on traveling teams all summer,” said Baker. “We’d go play pickup games with other teams in other state and stuff, so like we always have this little connection we can see each other on the court.

Berryhill said: “Me and Jaiden try to communicate with each other and try to communicate with each other to see what I can do better. We always involve our teammates and make sure everybody knows what’s going on and knows what things they need to improve on.”

The duo will split up in college.

Berryhill is heading to Wahpeton and Baker is going to Bismarck State and they cannot wait to face each other in the Mon-Dak.

“It’s definitely going to be a battle. Me and Jaiden really go at it in practice; the last two years, and in our AAU practices, we are always trying to guard each other and push each other. It gets intense sometimes, but we are always good off the floor.”

The Sabers have two games scheduled for next week. On Tuesday, they head to Watford City and on Tuesday, Legacy plays in Williston.

