Sen. Hoeven statement on Presidential veto of defense bill

(KY3)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, offered a statement to Your News Leader following President Donald Trump’s veto of the annual Defense Bill.

The bill includes authorization of a 3% pay raise for service members, along with continued upgrades to the B-52s, as well as new helicopters and ICBMs at Minot Air Force Base.

Hoeven provided the following statement:

“We agree with the President that Section 230 needs to be addressed and will work with our colleagues to make needed reforms. At the same time, the NDAA provides vital support for our men and women in uniform, including a 3 percent pay raise, as well as bolstering the military missions in North Dakota. The NDAA has been approved every year for the last 59 years, and we need to approve it again to ensure that our military has the support it needs.”

Your News Leader also reached out to the office of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, who did not immediately provide comment to the President’s veto, but shared background information on the bill when it passed Congress.

The bill goes back to the House which will likely take it up on Monday for a potential override of the presidential veto.

