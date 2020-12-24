Rural communities getting first vaccine shipments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Much of the vaccine coverage has focused on the roll-out, but now we’re starting to see the immediate impacts for some. Health care leaders were the first to receive the shots, which means they’re the first to go through any side effects.

We are now in our second week of having the vaccine. While no one has received the second dose, and thus are not fully protected, some people are feeling the side effects from the first round.

Dr. Laura Archuleta was among the first to receive the COVID vaccine.

She said the next day, she and some of her colleagues experienced around 12 hours’ worth of flu-like symptoms and body aches. But after a good night’s rest, she was back to normal.

“I was amazed at how fast it went away. I felt completely back to normal. And, actually, those are not necessarily negative side effects. That’s actually a sign that the virus is creating an immune response. So, it’s actually doing what I want it to do,” St. Alexius physician Dr. Laura Archuleta said.

There are still a lot of people who need to be vaccinated before things return to normal, but Dr. Archuleta, like many other health professionals, said it’s an important step and it will help take pressure off the health care system.

While a lot of coverage has focused on that pressure in cities, rural hospitals and clinics have been struggling just as much. If not more. While larger hospitals were given direct shipments of the vaccine, the rural ones are getting started just this week.

Hospitals have been under tremendous pressure.

Quarantines and isolations made existing staffing shortages worse, and that led to people waiting in emergency rooms or being moved to other parts of the state for coverage.

The vaccine was and is meant to take pressure off the health care system, but out in the country, their recovery is just getting started.

While larger hospitals were able to get the Pfizer vaccine immediately, others weren’t so fortunate. More distant hospitals, like the one in Garrison, had to wait and are getting their first round Wednesday.

And not a moment too soon.

“As of last week Wednesday, I think we discharged our last COVID patient. But three weeks prior to that, between our nursing home and our hospital, we had over 20 COVID patients. And with that, we had 10-12 employees out at one time,” said Tod Graeber, St. Alexius Health Garrison.

Health care workers were given a higher priority to take pressure off the system. But the system is made up of people, and they have been the ones needing to react and be relied on.

“There’s just been this frustration that this thing keeps going on and on, and there’s just no end in sight. And this is finally that ray of hope that maybe we can turn the corner and start getting things closer to normal,” said Archuleta.

But why did small towns get it so much later? The answer: storage.

Larger hospitals had the freezers needed to store the colder Pfizer vaccine, which means places like Garrison had to wait for Moderna’s, which doesn’t require the freezers to become available.

For these areas, hospitals and clinics get the vaccine through the Department of Health. They are in regular contact with shipping times and the number of doses coming their way.

