Research finds mail order prescriptions are exposed to unsafe temperatures

By Morgan Benth
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New research suggests mail order prescriptions are often exposed to unsafe temperatures during shipping.

If certain medication is exposed to very hot or cold temperatures, there’s a risk of it degrading and not working properly. Scientists tracked 48 packages with a temperature data logger that shipped four times in the winter and four times in the summer. They found every shipment was exposed to temperatures that were unsafe at some point during transit.

Pharmacists say medication can essentially become worthless if exposed to anything outside room temperature range. This can be  dangerous for patients who rely on their medicine to live or function properly.

In many cases, pharmacists say you won’t even notice the medication is degraded until it’s too late. The shipping process creates this problem when medication is sitting in the back of a freezing or extremely hot truck.

But here’s the catch: medication is strictly regulated on its way to both regular *and* mail order pharmacies. The problem arises when it’s shipped from the mail order pharmacy to the patient. 

“You go through all this effort to get it to the pharmacy. And then, you put it in a cheap cooler without a temperature sensitive tag. And that is concerning,” said Pharmacist and Mayo Pharmacy Owner Kevin Martian.

When medication comes to Martian’s pharmacy he says it’s shipped in multiphase cooling packages with temperature sensitive tags.

It’s then stored in a temperature controlled and monitored refrigerator.

To avoid the unknown, Martian advocates for picking up prescriptions from a local pharmacy so you know your drugs have been kept at safe temperatures and will work as well as they should.

