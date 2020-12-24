Advertisement

Rep. Armstrong responds to Democrats’ $2,000 stimulus check attempt

Rep. Kelly Armstrong
Rep. Kelly Armstrong(KVLY)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Democrats in the House of Representatives, in a rare show of bi-partisan support for President Donald Trump, are siding with him on COVID-19 relief legislation.Tuesday, Trump said he may veto the COVID-19 relief bill if stimulus payments weren’t increased.

Democrats made an attempt to get unanimous consent on the House floor to increase stimulus check amounts from $600 to $2,000.

But their efforts were blocked by House Republicans.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote in a letter that Republicans “have attempted to pass relief over forty times,” with each attempt blocked by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., responded to the situation in a statement saying, “I have always supported commonsense COVID relief, not rushed legislation full of unrelated items. It is unacceptable that when so many Americans are hurting, Washington is playing political games and Congress is called back on Monday.”

If the president doesn’t sign the bill, funding runs out at the end of the day on Monday, Dec. 28.

Congress will need to return in order to prevent a government shut down.

