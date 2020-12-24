Advertisement

New Town man charged with inappropriately touching minor

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 59-year-old New Town man is accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old multiple times.

The victim told investigators, Darrell BirdsBill, would touch her when she was 11-years-old while staying at her residence in Bismarck in 2013.

Investigators say the victims mother confronted BirdsBill and he told her he had done some back things, but denied having contact with the child to police.

BirdsBill is charged with gross sexual imposition and attempted gross sexual imposition.

