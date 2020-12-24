Minot-area non-profits seek assistance amid fundraising cancellations

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot Alliance of Nonprofits said many organizations will need support within the next six months in order to maintain the currents services they offer to the community.

Thirty-three non-profit organizations make up the alliance.

President of the group, Scott Burlingame, said a recent survey showed that 86 percent of them have had to cancel a fundraising event since March, which has taken its toll on their bottom line.

He also said needs have increased putting an even bigger strain on their funds.

“When people need an extra hand and support just to get by, the funding for those supports are often decreased. It is for this reason that non-profits maintain a rainy day fund. Well, it’s raining right now, and those rainy day funds are quickly being drained,” said Burlingame.

Burlingame asked the Minot City Council to allow the nonprofit sector to be included in any emergency funding that may become available.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.