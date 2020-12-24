Livestream church services a silver lining of pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has taught us to do a lot of things remotely. We have worked from home, our kids have learned from home and many of us have even attended church from home.

Churches began livestreaming their services last spring, and many have improved on those live streams in the months since.

At Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Bismarck, they had the technology to livestream services even before the pandemic.. and say *that has been a silver lining in the COVID cloud.

“Livestreaming mass is here to stay. We’ve learned how to do it and how to do it well,” said Msgr. Patrick Schumacher of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, they’ll offer seven different masses at Corpus Christi. The additional masses will allow more people to come to the church while still following social distancing guidelines. They will livestream four of those masses as well.

You can find their schedule on the Corpus Christi Catholic Church Facebook page.

