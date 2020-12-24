First responders receive COVID-19 vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday morning, 300 Moderna vaccines we’re available for Burleigh County residents who qualified in phase one of the rollout, many of them we’re first responders.

Burleigh County first responders are the first on emergency scenes, and the first to participate in a North Dakota drive-through vaccine clinic.

Paramedics with Metro-Area Ambulance say they hope to inspire more community members to vaccinate once it’s available.

Since March, paramedics have been transporting COVID patients, on top of their usual 911 calls.

“We see anywhere from six to 12 COVID patients a day, that we we’re dealing with,” said Karry McCoy, a paramedic with Metro Area Ambulance.

Wednesday morning was no different, but instead of treating coronavirus patients, they we’re doing their part to prevent it.

“The community, when they call for that rescue, they know that the people coming to help them have taken care to protect themselves as well as the others and people they’re taking care of,” said Dr. Charles Allen, co-medical director at Metro Area Ambulance.

On Wednesday, paramedics got the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“It’s just the proper thing to do, it’s to help us all get back to normal. We all want to get back to normal and the more people who get vaccinated the quicker we can get back to normal,” said McCoy.

It also helps to put them at ease for the next time they come into contact with the virus.

“It gives them some security, some protection, some hope that they don’t have to fear taking it home and infecting their family,” said Dr. Allen.

The next time they drive to the next call not knowing what awaits, they have some sense of security COVID-19 won’t be one of the issues they will have to deal with.

The next phase of qualified COVID vaccine recipients would be those who are over the age of 75.

It is unsure of when vaccines will be available for them.

