Double-Double for Lauren Ware

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate Lauren Ware is a true freshman for the Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team.

In a 92-42 win over Idaho Wednesday, Ware played a team high 24-minutes while producing a double-double.

Lauren scored 10-points and pulled down 13-rebounds, 8 of them on the offensive end, as the University of Arizona improved to 7-0 on the season. Ware has played in every game so far this season for the Wildcats.

She signed a letter of intent to play both volleyball and basketball for the PAC-12 university, but the volleyball season did not happen due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Ware’s next basketball game is scheduled for January 1st against Stanford in Tucson.

