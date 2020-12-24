Advertisement

Doctors say it wouldn’t hurt to hold off on COVID vaccine if you have antibodies from infection

Vaccine workshop
Vaccine workshop(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We asked our Facebook followers what questions they had about the COVID vaccine. One person asked, “is getting the vaccine worth it if you’ve already had COVID?”

Doctors say: probably.

Infectious disease experts say we don’t know for sure yet how long the vaccine’s protection will last. But, they’re hoping the protection lasts longer than antibodies developed from an infection. However, they say you might have a bit more leniency when it comes to how soon you should get the vaccine.

“You might wait 90 days or so after a bout of infection because that’s maybe when the protective antibody levels start dropping down and you can be prone to re-infection,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Dr. Noe Mateo says the bottom line is there are too many unknowns to know for sure if getting the vaccine is worth it, especially on a case-by-case basis. However, he says if you are sure you have antibodies, he recommends waiting to get the vaccine until higher risk groups receive theirs.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police arrested a man on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a...
Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing
Jordyn Red Stone
UPDATE: Bismarck police find missing 9-year-old
More than one thousand customers reported power outages in North Bismarck Wednesday morning.
Bismarck outage knocks out power for 1,200 customers
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 5.6% daily rate; 3,713 tests, 279 positive, 5 deaths
Wailyn Almonte
Bismarck man accused of two hit-and runs within five minutes

Latest News

mail order prescriptions
Research finds mail order prescriptions are exposed to unsafe temperatures
Airline travel
Airports slowly returning to normal numbers with help from stimulus to come
Image courtesy: Minot Alliance of Non Profits
Minot-area non-profits seek assistance amid fundraising cancellations
Bottineau Winter Park
Bottineau Winter Park opens later than usual
train "quiet zone" efforts
Minot businesses, leaders discuss train “quiet zone” efforts