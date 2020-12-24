Doctors say it wouldn’t hurt to hold off on COVID vaccine if you have antibodies from infection

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We asked our Facebook followers what questions they had about the COVID vaccine. One person asked, “is getting the vaccine worth it if you’ve already had COVID?”

Doctors say: probably.

Infectious disease experts say we don’t know for sure yet how long the vaccine’s protection will last. But, they’re hoping the protection lasts longer than antibodies developed from an infection. However, they say you might have a bit more leniency when it comes to how soon you should get the vaccine.

“You might wait 90 days or so after a bout of infection because that’s maybe when the protective antibody levels start dropping down and you can be prone to re-infection,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Dr. Noe Mateo says the bottom line is there are too many unknowns to know for sure if getting the vaccine is worth it, especially on a case-by-case basis. However, he says if you are sure you have antibodies, he recommends waiting to get the vaccine until higher risk groups receive theirs.

