COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April

More than a million people have already received their first COVID vaccine shots
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Even with the vaccine rollout, coronavirus deaths in the United States are projected to reach more than a half million by April.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S deaths topping 567,000 by April 1.

The group also found that deaths could skyrocket to 731,000 over the same time period if states ease-up on pandemic mandates.

Researchers also say more than 33,000 lives could be saved by expected vaccine distributions.

More than a million people have already received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The government has said it intends to distribute 20 million first doses in the coming weeks, slightly later than it had originally planned.

