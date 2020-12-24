Minot Magazine announces 2021 Game Changers finalists

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Magazine announced its finalists for the 2021 Game Changers during a virtual event Wednesday night.

The honor goes to members of the Minot community who make a difference within their organization and in the community, both behind the scenes and in the public eye.

The Minot community nominated 41 people, and the magazine narrowed the list down to 11 finalists.

The 2021 finalists include:

-Janet Anderson

-Jake Thrailkill

-Tennele Krause

-Fr. Jadyn Nelson

-Darcy Bjertness

-Jazmine Schultz

-Mark Matheison

-Ernest Usher III

-Carrie Evans

-Scott Burlingame

-Leann Mellum

The five honorees chosen will be featured in the February 2021 issue of Minot Magazine.

