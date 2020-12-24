Advertisement

Minot Magazine announces 2021 Game Changers finalists

Minot Magazine
Minot Magazine(Terri Philion / Minot Magazine)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Magazine announced its finalists for the 2021 Game Changers during a virtual event Wednesday night.

The honor goes to members of the Minot community who make a difference within their organization and in the community, both behind the scenes and in the public eye.

The Minot community nominated 41 people, and the magazine narrowed the list down to 11 finalists.

The 2021 finalists include:

-Janet Anderson

-Jake Thrailkill

-Tennele Krause

-Fr. Jadyn Nelson

-Darcy Bjertness

-Jazmine Schultz

-Mark Matheison

-Ernest Usher III

-Carrie Evans

-Scott Burlingame

-Leann Mellum

The five honorees chosen will be featured in the February 2021 issue of Minot Magazine.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police arrested a man on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a...
Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing
Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 6.6% daily rate; 4,242 tests, 349 positive, 5 deaths
More than one thousand customers reported power outages in North Bismarck Wednesday morning.
Bismarck outage knocks out power for 1,200 customers
Wailyn Almonte
Bismarck man accused of two hit-and runs within five minutes

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine
First responders receive COVID-19 vaccine
Chiemelewski's Christmas Corner
Chiemelewski’s Christmas Corner display damaged by wind
Livestream mass
Livestream church services a silver lining of pandemic
Source: AP
New Town man charged with inappropriately touching minor