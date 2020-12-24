Couple’s Christmas spirit shines in apartment lights display

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of Christmas lights, you probably think of people decorating their homes, not their apartment buildings.

But there is an apartment building in north Bismarck where a 25-foot Christmas tree has lit up the side of the building.

Dan and Jill Olsen are missionaries. They’re here in North Dakota for just 18 months.

“We are here to serve,” explained Jill.

This time of year, they’re missing home and their family.

“We have five kids,” said Dan.

They’re also missing their larger-than-life Christmas light display.

“We missed putting up lights,” Jill admitted.

So, they came up with a creative solution to get their Christmas light fix.

“She had this dream of putting up a big tree on our apartment,” Dan explained.

They contacted the people in the two apartments above them.= and their community tree came to life.

“It’s quite unusual for an apartment complex,” said Jill with a laugh.

It is a far cry from their display back home in Utah. That display features about 150,000 lights.

“We’ve got about one-percent of that here,” laughed Dan. “We’ve got about 1,500 lights here.”

There’s a bright side to this scaled down version: instead of spending four to six weeks putting up lights, this year the Olsens spent about an hour on this display.

“This was easy!” said Jill.

They realize, not many people will see it.

“My husband said, ‘Only the Walmart truck guys will see it.’ But I think they deserve to see something good,” Jill added.

Something good in a year full of so much bad. This couple is happy to shine a light on the good that comes with Christmas.

You can see the Olsen’s Christmas lights every night from dusk until dawn.

They’re on the side of their apartment building in the Stonefield complex, that’s on north 19th street behind the north Walmart. They’ll leave them up until January 6.

