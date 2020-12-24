Chiemelewski’s Christmas Corner display damaged by wind

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Chiemelewski’s Christmas Corner is a staple for many in Bismarck who are looking to fill their nights with Christmas lights, but onlookers will notice some pieces missing from the display.

Gusts of wind knocked a nativity scene off the roof Wednesday morning, destroying the pieces and damaging others in their yard.

The Chiemelewskis say the scene was secured to the building, but there’s only so much you can do to fight against North Dakota winds.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.