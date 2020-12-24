CHI in Dickinson receives 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the six referral hospitals in the state received Pfizer vaccines, smaller hospitals across North Dakota had to wait for the Moderna vaccine to be authorized and shipped out.

CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson received their Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and began vaccinating frontline healthcare workers the very next day.

The hospital received 200 initial doses of the vaccine, which CHI leaders said should be enough to inoculate a majority of their frontline employees.

“We’re getting that started and hopefully we can get an end to this,” said Emergency Room Doctor David Kuylen.

Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine also requires two doses to be effective.

Dr. Kuylen said they’re ensuring those who received the first dose are scheduled to get the second.

Dr. Kuylen said none of the six Emergency Room doctors in Dickinson have tested positive for COVID-19.

He accredits that to vigilantly wearing PPE and being extra careful amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

