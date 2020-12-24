Advertisement

CHI in Dickinson receives 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine

CHI in Dickinson receives 200 doses
CHI in Dickinson receives 200 doses(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the six referral hospitals in the state received Pfizer vaccines, smaller hospitals across North Dakota had to wait for the Moderna vaccine to be authorized and shipped out.

CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson received their Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and began vaccinating frontline healthcare workers the very next day.

The hospital received 200 initial doses of the vaccine, which CHI leaders said should be enough to inoculate a majority of their frontline employees.

“We’re getting that started and hopefully we can get an end to this,” said Emergency Room Doctor David Kuylen.

Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine also requires two doses to be effective.

Dr. Kuylen said they’re ensuring those who received the first dose are scheduled to get the second.

Dr. Kuylen said none of the six Emergency Room doctors in Dickinson have tested positive for COVID-19.

He accredits that to vigilantly wearing PPE and being extra careful amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police arrested a man on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a...
Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing
Jordyn Red Stone
UPDATE: Bismarck police find missing 9-year-old
More than one thousand customers reported power outages in North Bismarck Wednesday morning.
Bismarck outage knocks out power for 1,200 customers
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 5.6% daily rate; 3,713 tests, 279 positive, 5 deaths
Wailyn Almonte
Bismarck man accused of two hit-and runs within five minutes

Latest News

mail order prescriptions
Research finds mail order prescriptions are exposed to unsafe temperatures
Airline travel
Airports slowly returning to normal numbers with help from stimulus to come
Image courtesy: Minot Alliance of Non Profits
Minot-area non-profits seek assistance amid fundraising cancellations
Bottineau Winter Park
Bottineau Winter Park opens later than usual
train "quiet zone" efforts
Minot businesses, leaders discuss train “quiet zone” efforts