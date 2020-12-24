Bottineau Winter Park opens later than usual

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – The Bottineau Winter Park opened earlier this month, but management is facing a few challenges this season.

The Bottineau Winter Park opened later than usual, but staff are hopeful about the season to come. A few families came out to celebrate Christmas Eve on the slopes.

”It’s a nice place. A fun place to be. If you’re not here you’re losing out,” said Blane Zeleny, snowboarder.

The park opened a week later than usual this year, on Dec. 5. An unseasonably warm season has posed a few issues for the park, but snow-making has been running full bore.

”It took out a lot of our snow over one weekend so we struggled to get some of it back, and we were successful with that. So yeah the first couple days that was warm the people enjoyed the heat factor, but us snow makers were like ‘Eh,’” said Steven Lawson, mountain operations.

The park is losing some business this year with the border closure, and can’t wait to see it re-open.

”We’d like to have them down here, and we’re excited to have them back. The sooner the border can open the better,” said Cody Brink, General Manager.

Board members said they’ve seen an increase in use every year for several years and hope to see that again this year despite the pandemic. They’ll be open every day from Dec. 26 through Jan. 3, and then will return to normal operating hours.

You can follow dates of operation on the park’s Facebook page.

