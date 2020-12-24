Bismarck resident delivers 360 gifts to Benedict Living Community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Bismarck resident took it upon herself to spread holiday cheer at a local nursing home, by supplying more than 300 gifts to residents isolating themselves this Christmas.

Shelly Kuntz made a decision in October; the Benedictine Living Community was where she planned make an impact this Christmas.

Little did she know when she set out to celebrate the 12 days of Christmas, she would be making deliveries to her mother who moved into the community in December. These are just a few of the hundred gifts Shelly Kuntz wrapped for residents at Benedict Living Community.

”It’s been a really tough year with all the COVID at the care facilities; the isolation, not many visitors visiting their family members,” said Kuntz. Each week in the month of December, a gift was delivered to every resident. “They’re beautiful gifts!” said Betty Lou Hillman, a resident at Benedict living community. Including Kuntz’s mother.

”Benedict Living Community was lucky to be picked, because every year she tries to do something for somebody else,” said Vicky Hardy, Kuntz’s mother.

The gifts, which were also donated by Bismarck businesses, brought many smiles to the residents faces.

”Getting a gift from someone we don’t even know is a really nice gesture,” said Hillman.

As wrapping paper is torn into, even the smallest gifts have made a big difference.

”I needed a toothbrush bad and that just hit the spot!” laughed Hardy.

Kuntz’s goal of spreading joy and happiness spread further than the walls of the Benedict Living Community.

“It was my focus I guess to know that what makes people happy, makes me happy,” said Kuntz.

Thanks to Shelly Kuntz, this COIVD Christmas will be a little brighter for the residents of the Benedict Living Community. Thursday morning, Kuntz and her family members gave Benedict Living Community residents one final gift, by Christmas caroling outside the facilities windows.

It was also Kuntz’s mothers birthday. They too sang Happy Birthday from outside her window.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.