Advertisement

Bismarck-Mandan businesses join to donate almost $25,000 in toys for Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several businesses in the Bismarck-Mandan joined together to help deliver a better Christmas to those in need.

Mattress Firm, Eide Ford, Eide Chrysler, Aesthetic Dental Center, Big River Builders, Two Vets Moving and Straightway Construction purchased almost $25,000 worth of toys from Target to donate to Toys for Tots.

“Oh this is amazing, I mean it’s been with this COVID stuff, people off work and everything, and they haven’t been able to buy toys and stuff and just to see everybody donating and helping out it amazing to see,” said Toys for Tots volunteer Michael Janko.

Those looking to donate, sign up for assistance, or to volunteer can do so by going to toysfortots.org and searching for Bismarck.

Everything stays local.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police arrested a man on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a...
Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing
Jordyn Red Stone
UPDATE: Bismarck police find missing 9-year-old
More than one thousand customers reported power outages in North Bismarck Wednesday morning.
Bismarck outage knocks out power for 1,200 customers
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 5.6% daily rate; 3,713 tests, 279 positive, 5 deaths
Wailyn Almonte
Bismarck man accused of two hit-and runs within five minutes

Latest News

FDHU vaccines
FDHU vaccines
New Town Vaccines
First New Town vaccinations
Turtle Mountain Community College
Turtle Mountain Community College reacts to $8 million donation from Mackenzie Scott
Facebook & Google lawsuits
Facebook & Google Lawsuits