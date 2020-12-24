Bismarck-Mandan businesses join to donate almost $25,000 in toys for Toys for Tots

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several businesses in the Bismarck-Mandan joined together to help deliver a better Christmas to those in need.

Mattress Firm, Eide Ford, Eide Chrysler, Aesthetic Dental Center, Big River Builders, Two Vets Moving and Straightway Construction purchased almost $25,000 worth of toys from Target to donate to Toys for Tots.

“Oh this is amazing, I mean it’s been with this COVID stuff, people off work and everything, and they haven’t been able to buy toys and stuff and just to see everybody donating and helping out it amazing to see,” said Toys for Tots volunteer Michael Janko.

Those looking to donate, sign up for assistance, or to volunteer can do so by going to toysfortots.org and searching for Bismarck.

Everything stays local.

