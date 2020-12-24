Airports slowly returning to normal numbers with help from stimulus to come

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The coronavirus stimulus bill has $15 billion set aside for passenger airlines-- with a condition: they must call back workers who were furloughed in the fall and secure those jobs through March.

Bismarck airport administrators say the holiday season has brought in a lot more travelers.

Operations Manager Matthew Remynse says they haven’t seen numbers this good since the beginning of the pandemic. He says airlines are starting to have full loads again, and the money from the stimulus bill will most definitely further improve the situation.

”Airlines are essential. They need to have their staff. So, they need that money to help keep their operations going to keep the economy and the nation going,” Remynse said.

Remynse says leisure flights returning to normal numbers is just as important as the stimulus money in maintaining the industry. He says the holidays have shown that leisure flights will likely return faster than business flights.

