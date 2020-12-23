Advertisement

Woman arrested after fatal stabbing in Maddock apartment

(AP)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADDOCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities said Wednesday they have apprehended a 34-year-old woman in connection with a fatal stabbing in Maddock earlier this week.

The Benson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of 33-year-old Monte Herman Jr. She has not been formally charged, according to state court records.

Authorities responded to call at a Maddock apartment about 4:20 a.m. Monday and discovered that Herman had sustained multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was in the apartment when authorities arrived. A knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was found in the kitchen sink.

