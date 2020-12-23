Suspect in Rolette County attempted murder case in custody
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – A 27-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in Rolette County turned himself in to the county jail in Rolla Tuesday night, the sheriff said.
Zachary Wilkie, of Belcourt, faces an A-felony attempted murder charge as well as a C-felony charge of reckless endangerment, online records indicate.
Wilkie made his initial appearance Wednesday and will be back before a judge Jan. 4.
