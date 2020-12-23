ND joins lawsuits against Facebook and Google

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of us use Facebook and Google every day, but those two entities control more of our digital space than we realize. Both media giants are now involved in anti-competition lawsuits, claiming they’re monopolizing the market.

Facebook and Google have been hit with a string of antitrust lawsuits recently, and North Dakota’s Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, R-N.D., has specifically signed onto two of them: one against Google with nine other attorneys general and the other against Facebook with 48 total states signing on.

The lawsuits are claiming Facebook and Google are monopolizing the worldwide digital market.

“I’m not sure we’ve ever seen this much power consolidated in these few companies,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. Rep. Armstrong, sitting on an Antitrust Subcommittee, said there’s agreement across all political aisles that these media giants have consolidated too much of the market.

Facebook owns the four most downloaded apps in the last decade after purchasing Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and Whatsapp for $19 billion in 2014.

Stenehjem said this may violate antitrust laws.

“Every time a company comes and looks like they may be offering competition, Facebook buys them up,” said Attorney General Stenehjem.

Stenehjems added Google is also problematic as they spend $12 billion a year to have their search engine be the default on all Apple products.

Now, 90% of all online searches to take place through the Google search engine. “We claim that they are making it impossible for anybody to compete with them,” said Stenehjem.

In response, Facebook and Google have agreed to team up by assisting each other in responding to any antitrust action after a lawsuit alleges the two companies struck an illegal deal over advertising space.

“Facebook nor Google creates content, but they control the vast majority of the information and the advertising space,” said Rep. Armstrong.

Both Rep. Armstrong and Attorney General Stenehjem said the average consumer would benefit from the break-up of these companies. They said removing the monopolies could lend room for more products, more innovation, and potentially lower prices in the marketplace.

Stenehjem said multiple lawsuits may need to be consolidated, and a trial on the issues may not happen until September 2023.

