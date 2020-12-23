Advertisement

Murder charges dismissed in gang related stabbing at Mandan street dance

(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Conspiracy to commit murder charges brought against four North Dakota men have been dismissed by the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter says the state asked the Attorney General’s Office to take over the case because the four men are accused of being part of a state-wide motorcycle gang, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations was already involved in the case.

Assistant Attorney General Britta Demello-Rice filed to dismiss the case because she believed the state would not be able to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case was then dismissed without prejudice.

The four men were accused of stabbing a 33-year-old man at the Sliver Dollar street dance in July.

The men are 32-year-old Edward Nucklos, 28-year-old Nicholas Kinsella-Greff, 48-year-old Nash Wollan and 49-year-old Girard Glaser.

