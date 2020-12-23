More shoppers using ‘buy now, pay later;’ financial experts say this might cause problems

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers are turning to “Buy now, pay later” programs for holiday spending in 2020.

Services like “Afterpay” give consumers the option to break up their purchases into installment payments with no or low interest or fees.

While this might seem like a saving grace in this year’s economy, it could be have consequences later on.

People I spoke to say “Buy now, pay later” programs are handy but the promotion can also cause overspending.

Financial advisors say using these programs are options for consumers but they can cause issues be if people don’t plan a budget.

Malls are packed and people are on the hunt for those last minute Christmas gifts.

The buying frenzy sometimes results in a lack of funds. Many big box stores offer “Buy now pay later” programs, which consumers say helps them spend without the guilt.

“If you can defer the payment with no interest, yes,” said Bismarck Resident Don Reuter.

Don Reuter says he’s able to make payments, but financial analysts say relying on these programs runs the risk of overspending if you’re not as careful.

“The downside is you pay for it later and you don’t have the money later. Or, you buy too much now without figuring out your budget and ou can’t make the total payments late,” said Securian Financial Services Advisor David Wald.

Despite the downsides, nearly half (44%) of consumers said the use of “Buy now, pay later” is somewhat or very important in determining how much they spend during the holidays.

Even more (48%) said buy now, pay later will allow them to spend at least 10-to-20-percent more than they would using a credit card, according to Cardify.ai.

David Wald says the pandemic plays a part in the decision.

“People don’t have as much disposable income as they have had in the past. They may have lost their job, they may have been laid off. But the second part of it-- the pandemic’s made a lot of people in kind of a depressed state. Christmas shopping makes people feel good,” Wald said.

Wald says that making purchases you can’t afford through apps like these can translate into bigger, future problems like default rates on cars and homes.

Wald says the plus side to a lot of these programs is the low or no interest rates offered to shoppers, which gives people more buying power.

But, he says that can be overshadowed by irresponsible spending.

